Two found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Sierra Vista

Mother, daughter found dead
Posted at 11:00 AM, Sep 08, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista woman and her daughter were found dead in their apartment on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in what appears to be a murder-suicide, according to a Sierra Vista Police Department news release.

Sierra Vista Police Department officers responded to a welfare check call to an apartment in the 400 block of Lenzner Avenue on Wednesday at about 2:50 p.m. A neighbor reported that they had not seen 42-year-old Christina Boilard and her 7-year-old daughter Ariza Chavez-Boilard for two days and that Christina was not answering her phone.

Officers found Christina’s vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex and there was no answer at the door of her apartment. Based on the circumstances, officers made entry into the apartment and found Christina with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Officers found Ariza in her bed with a gunshot wound. Based on the investigation, it appears Christina shot her daughter Ariza and then took her own life.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the autopsies will be conducted by the Pima County Medical Examiner. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact SVPD Cpl. Detective Justin Allyn at (520) 452-7500.

