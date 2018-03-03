Two families displaced after east-side apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Fire crews responded to reports of smoke from an apartment near Broadway and Pantano Friday night just after 5:45 p.m.

The River Oaks Apartments were in flames when crews got to the scene. Apartment occupants had safely evacuated the four units that were affected by the fire.

Two families have been displaced as a result of the fire. One will stay with family and the other will be relocated within the apartment complex.

TFD is working with Tucson Police to investigate the cause of the fire. Suspicious activity was reported by witnesses.