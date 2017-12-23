Two elderly people displaced from their home before Christmas after fire

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Two people in their 70s have been displaced from their east-side home just two days before Christmas.

Tucson Fire says the small bedroom fire happened on the E. 39th St. near Golf Links and Kolb. The fire was caused by a hairdryer.

Officials say there were no injuries and the occupants will stay with family members.

