Two elderly people displaced from their home before Christmas after fire

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Two people in their 70s have been displaced from their east-side home just two days before Christmas.
Tucson Fire says the small bedroom fire happened on the E. 39th St. near Golf Links and Kolb. The fire was caused by a hairdryer.
Officials say there were no injuries and the occupants will stay with family members.
No injuries in a small bedroom fire on the east side 7300 block of E 39th. 2 occupants in their 70’s will be displaced and will stay with family.— Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) December 23, 2017
