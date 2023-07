TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eegee's will be giving back to Child & Family Resources through the end of December.

Every first Wednesday of the month from 4-8 PM, 15% of proceeds from two locations will go to the organization.

Participating Locations:



2510 E. Speedway Blvd.

8320 E. Broadway Blvd.

In addition, customers who mention Child & Family Services when ordering will have a percentage of the order go toward educational and prevention programs.