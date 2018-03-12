Two east side vehicles targeted in "break ins"

TUCSON, Ariz. - James Grantham didn't expect to find his truck with it's doors hanging wide open when he woke up last Sunday morning.

"I knew I hadn't left it like that," he said.

Not only were the doors open, but a lot of his valuables were stolen from the cab of the truck as well -- maintenance tools and equipment, worth a few thousand dollars.

"I estimate it at around $2,500," Grantham said. "But there's also -- some of those tools were my grandfather's, so there's that aspect of it as well."

Two trucks that were locked were “broken into” on the east side, but nothing was broken...the doors / windows were somehow opened though. One man is out $2,500 in valuables as a result @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/hHDpADuCLt — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) March 12, 2018

He's upset about what he lost, but is very concerned about how someone got into his car and around his security. He says the doors were locked and the alarm was armed, yet there were no broken windows and the alarm never went off.

"My wife has read online that people are able to scan your key remotes, and so my key remote was upstairs," Grantham said. "But that's all I've heard of. Other than that, I don't know."

His vehicle wasn't the only target. Just two doors down, his neighbor, Rick Kelfer, also woke up to find his truck looking different than he left it. The windows on the camper shell that sits atop the bed of his pickup were wide open. As was the case for Grantham, there was no damage to the vehicle.

Kelfer lucked out, as he didn't have anything to take from the vehicle.

"Nothing was taken, there wasn't nothing in the back of the truck, they didn't break inside the cab."

Grantham wants to warn people to make sure to always bring their valuables inside at night. Even though it may be inconvenient and add an extra few minutes to the night, he says it's worth it.