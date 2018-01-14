Two dogs killed in midtown duplex fire

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Smoking rising from the roof of a duplex near Roger and Flowing Wells prompted neighbors to call the Tucson Fire Department just after 5 p.m. Saturday night.

Firefighters determined that the fire was coming from the kitchen when they arrived at the home.

The resident was not home at the time of the fire, but firefighters found two dogs dead inside.

The fire has displaced the resident but it is unknown if they will need assistance from the Red Cross.

Tucson Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. No people were injured.