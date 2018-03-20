Two dogs found malnourished, injured

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima Animal Care Center is investigating two stray dogs that came into the shelter.

Both animals came in together and were very thin with wounds on their faces and legs.

The dogs are receiving basic medical treatment at the center.

Pima Animal Care Center does not know who owns the dogs and is still searching for the owners.

If you can foster either of the animals, please email pacc.foster@pima.gov.

If you know who owns these dogs, please email adam.ricci@pima.gov.