Two dogs dead after mobile home fire

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson firefighters found two dogs dead inside of a mobile home after they responded to reports of smoke around 5 p.m. Thursday night.

The mobile home is located on Miracle Mile between Flowing Wells and Fairview.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen and have determined the cause to be an accident. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire was controlled seven minutes after crews arrived at the scene.

