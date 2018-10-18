Two displaced after duplex catches fire

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two people are out of their homes after a duplex fire in midtown Thursday morning.

Tucson Fire was called to the 2600 block of East Eastland Street after midnight after reports of a roof being on fire and flames in a duplex's backyard.

When firefighters got to the scene, smoke and flames could be seen and paramedics made sure everyone was out of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control within minutes.

TFD says the rear of the duplex was heavily damaged, but the fire did not spread to other areas of the home.

A 79-year-old and 48-year-old lived on each side of the duplex. The Red Cross is now assisting the two.

No word on what caused the fire.