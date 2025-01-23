Two dead near Starr Pass after single-vehicle incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A single-vehicle collision on Tucson’s Westside resulted in two dead late Tuesday night, TPD said.

The vehicle and incident were not reported until just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

At that time officers with the Tucson Police responded to the crash near West Starr Pass Boulevard and South Flowering Cactus Court.

Tucson Fire Department crews were also on the scene.

The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Roman Ortega and 29-year-old Jazmin Daniela Gonzalez Mada.

According to investigators, the crash occurred around 9 p.m. on January 21.

Ortega was driving a red 2016 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Starr Pass Boulevard at a high rate of speed, a press release said.

The vehicle failed to navigate a curve, veered over the curb, and struck a tree, TPD said.

Police say neither Ortega nor Gonzalez Mada wore a seatbelt during the crash.

Gonzalez Mada was ejected from the vehicle due to the impact, the release said.

TPD said evidence of alcohol consumption was found at the scene, and detectives believe impairment and excessive speed were contributing factors.

The Tucson Police Department is continuing to investigate this collision.

Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more details become available.