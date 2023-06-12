Two dead after plane crash in Superstition Mountains in Pinal County

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Two people are dead after a plane crashed in the Superstition Mountains outside of Apache Junction in Pinal County.

The FAA says a single-engine Socata TB 30 Epsilon plane crashed into a mountain around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The plane took off from Falcon Field in Mesa, and two people were on board.

PCSO tells me they cannot confirm or deny if anyone's survived. They’re waiting for federal agencies to come out. @abc15 https://t.co/K7QVGWNFdv — Elenee Dao (@Elenee_Dao) June 10, 2023

The NTSB released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

"At 7:52 a.m. Mountain time on May 10, a Compagnie Daher TB 30 EPSILON airplane operating as part of a flight of three airplanes, impacted terrain under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board, and they suffered fatal injuries.

When the investigator arrives on site, they will document the accident site, airplane, collect any flight track or radar data that may be available.

A preliminary report, which will detail the facts and circumstances of the accident, is expected in 2-3 weeks. The final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected in 12-24 months."

