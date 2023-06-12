Watch Now
Two dead after plane crash in Superstition Mountains in Pinal County

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning
Two people are dead after a plane crashed in the Superstition Mountains outside of Apache Junction in Pinal County.
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 21:48:56-04

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Two people are dead after a plane crashed in the Superstition Mountains outside of Apache Junction in Pinal County.

The FAA says a single-engine Socata TB 30 Epsilon plane crashed into a mountain around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The plane took off from Falcon Field in Mesa, and two people were on board.

The NTSB released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

"At 7:52 a.m. Mountain time on May 10, a Compagnie Daher TB 30 EPSILON airplane operating as part of a flight of three airplanes, impacted terrain under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board, and they suffered fatal injuries.

When the investigator arrives on site, they will document the accident site, airplane, collect any flight track or radar data that may be available.

A preliminary report, which will detail the facts and circumstances of the accident, is expected in 2-3 weeks. The final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected in 12-24 months."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com as we receive more information.

