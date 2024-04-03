Two Cochise County teachers tapped as finalists for educator awards

A pair of Cochise County educators have been tapped as finalists for the School Connect Champions of Educations Awards, taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 25.

Rebecca Bhasme, science teacher at Willcox Unified School District, is up for the School Connect Hero Maker award. Loy Guzman, superintendent, principal and lead teacher at Apache Elementary School District, is in the running for the School Connect Catalyst for Education award.

Bhasme has worked as a science teacher for the Willcox Unified School District for seven years, according to a news release from the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.

"Her unique leadership ability was instrumental as a lead in the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program for WUSD students, after school STEM Club, homework club, tutoring club, STEM night, tree planting drives and so many more contributions she made to the district," said Jacqueline Clay, Cochise County Superintendent of Schools in the news release.

Clay said in the release that Guzman is a leader "who listens carefully to her educators, students, parents, and peers. She is a strong transformational leader with equally solid values and ideals."

The School Connect Champions of Education Awards event "honors those who lead with heart and help us to build a brighter future for Arizona youth," according to the ceremony website.