TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash has shut down traffic along a portion of the Catalina Highway Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 4 p.m. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over. No one was seriously injured in the crash.

PCSD says traffic in the area will be shut down in both directions while deputies investigate the crash. Anyone in the area should find an alternate route.