Two arrested on suspicion of illegal street racing on Tucson's Westside

Two Phoenix residents were arrested in the Tucson area after participating in a street takeover over the weekend.

The takeover took place near North Silverbell Road and West Goret Road on Tucson's west side Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from Tucson Police.

19-year-old Joel Tovar and 18-year-old Bryan Axel were arrested on suspicion of racing on highways after nearly 100 participants allegedly took over the intersection.

Their cars were impounded for 20 days, according to the Facebook post.