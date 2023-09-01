128 chickens, three peacocks and other animals seized from home on southwest side

Two people, 53-year-old Trista Tramposch and 53-year-old Anthony Nunez, were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty Wednesday, after Pima County Sheriff's deputies seized 128 chickens, three chicks, three peacocks, three geese, three dogs, one cat, once finch and 177 incubated eggs from a home on the southwest side.

The animals were in very poor health, according to a news release issued by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were first called to the home in the 5700 block of S. Anton Place, west of South Cardinal Avenue and North of West Valencia Road, on Aug. 24, responding to a report of animal neglect.

They accompanied a third party to remove a dog from the property that was in poor health. Because of multiple infections, the dog was euthanized at the veterinary hospital. The reporting party said that there were other animals at the property on South Anton Place in similar conditions.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Community Problems Unit served a search warrant on Aug. 30. The remaining animals were removed and Tramposch and Nunez were arrested. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues, according to the news release.

