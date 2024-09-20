Two arrested in connection with drive-by shooting on Southwest side

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of 16-year-old Adrian Aguilar on Tucson's southwest side.

Aguilar's body was found with gunshot wounds in the area of South Oak Tree Drive and West Valencia Road at around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 12.

After reviewing forensic evidence, detectives determined Aguilar was shot in a drive-by, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

Detectives identified the vehicle, a Ford pickup, and the two occupants, as two 16-year-old males.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, one of the males was arrested at his home on Tucson's south side, the news release said.

The second male was arrested at the Port of Entry in Douglas on Sept. 18, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered his arrest warrant, the news release said.

The second male is being held in the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee, awaiting extradition to Pima County.

Detectives learned one of the suspects had a previous confrontation with the victim, which led to the shooting, the news release said.

Both suspects have been charged with first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

