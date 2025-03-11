Two arrested in connection with January fight near University of Arizona

University of Arizona Police have arrested two people on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.

The two, 31-year-old Kaitlyn Clemins and 19-year-old Jason Baez, were arrested in connection with a fight that took place at the intersection of North Tyndall Avenue and East Fourth Street on Jan. 19.

UAPD officers saw the fight happening while investigating an unrelated case, the news release said.

The fight prompted a UAlert for suspects seen with a firearm.

After running out of leads, UAPD released photos of the suspects on March 7, asking the public for help. Clemins and Baez turned themselves into UAPD the next day.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 520-621-8273.