Two arrested for DUI during Annual Cochise County Fair driving detail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two DUI arrests were made in the Douglas area during a driving detail around the Annual Cochise County Fair, according to a Sierra Vista Police Department press release.

The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made the arrests on Saturday, Sept. 24, with help from several other local law enforcement.

During the driving detail, the DUI task force saw that one person had a blood alcohol content of 0.096 and the other arrest was of a person under the age of 21.

Aside from the two misdemeanor arrests, local law enforcement also conducted 36 traffic stops or contacts, 23 warnings or repair orders, three civil speed citations and one driving on a suspended driver’s license citation.

The Sierra Vista Police Department would like to remind civilians to get a designated driver and not a DUI.