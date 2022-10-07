Two arrested for attempting to smuggle over 60 pounds of fentanyl through Yuma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were arrested after state troopers found over 60 pounds of suspected fentanyl were found in a car near Yuma, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, a Ford sedan was stopped on Interstate 8 near Yuma and troopers investigated the vehicle.

AZDPS says 52 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills and 16 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder were found in the car's fuel tank.

The 21-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger are being charged for possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

The fentanyl was being smuggled from Mexicali and heading towards the Phoenix area, says AZDPS.