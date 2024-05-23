Two arrested after altercation at Pueblo High School graduation

Two people, a 16-year-old female and a 34-year-old female, were arrested at Pueblo High School's graduation ceremony Wednesday night.

Tucson Police officers, working special duty at the graduation, were flagged down at the event regarding an altercation, according to TPD.

The parties were separated and detained. Minor injuries were reported, TPD said.

The 16-year-old was arrested and released on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an educational facility.

The 34-year-old, identified as Luna Stanton-Sardina, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

