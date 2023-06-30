Two Arizona Wildcats receive Pac-12 Tom Hansen Conference Medals

Wildcats Jordan Geist and Delaney Schnell are among the 24 athletes to receive 2022-23 Pac-12 Tom Hansen Conference Medals, the league announced Friday.

The medals are awarded annually to each school’s outstanding senior male and female student-athlete based on the exhibition of the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.

Geist was the 2023 NCAA indoor and outdoor shot-put champion. He completed his undergraduate (business management) and graduate (finance) studies at Arizona and was involved in multiple community service projects, including volunteering at local races in Southern Arizona and working and helping create blankets for Project Linus.

Schnell was the 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar Athlete of the Year and the 2023 NCAA Platform diving champion. She completed a bachelor’s degree in psychological sciences in 2022, going on to earn a 4.00 graduate degree in speech, language and hearing science.

She is part of Arizona’s Team IMPACT, committing to making an impact in the loves of young people around the country and she volunteers with local chapters of the Boys & Girls Club.

Conference medal winners have been named every year since the 1960-61 academic year. In 2009, the Pac-12 renamed the award the Tom Hansen Conference Medal in honor of Hansen, who retired at the end of June 2009 after serving for 26 years as Commissioner of the Pac-10.