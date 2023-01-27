Watch Now
Two 17-year-olds arrested for smuggling migrants near Tombstone

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jan 27, 2023
TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two juveniles were arrested near Tombstone for attempting to smuggle migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

Willcox Station agents performed a vehicle stop Sunday near Tombstone, Arizona.

The sedan made a U-turn to avoid having to pass through a checkpoint.

A migrant tried to run away on foot but was soon arrested along with two other migrants.

Two U.S. citizens were arrested for the smuggling attempt, they were both 17 years old.

