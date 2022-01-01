Twins born at Banner UMC ring in 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Twins born at a hospital in Tucson rung in 2022!

On January 1, 2022, twins, Jasir Wright and Kenji Wright were born at Banner University Medical Center just seconds after midnight. Jasir was born eight seconds after midnight and Kenji was born sixteen seconds after midnight.

Banner University Medical Center New born twin rung in the new year! (Jasir Wright, right and Kenji Wright, left)

Banner UMC says as far as they know, these twins were the first born in Tucson in the New Year.

Overjoyed parents, Mom, Jasmyn Peterson and Dad, Kenneth Wright II are doing well. They were also given a congratulatory gift basket filled with new baby items and gift cards.

Banner UMC Parents overjoyed after twins born on New Years Day. (Jasmyn Peterson, left, Kenneth Wright, II, right)

