Twins born at Banner UMC ring in 2022

Banner University Medical Center
New born twin rung in the new year! (Jasir Wright, right and Kenji Wright, left)
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jan 01, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Twins born at a hospital in Tucson rung in 2022!

On January 1, 2022, twins, Jasir Wright and Kenji Wright were born at Banner University Medical Center just seconds after midnight. Jasir was born eight seconds after midnight and Kenji was born sixteen seconds after midnight.

Banner UMC says as far as they know, these twins were the first born in Tucson in the New Year.

Overjoyed parents, Mom, Jasmyn Peterson and Dad, Kenneth Wright II are doing well. They were also given a congratulatory gift basket filled with new baby items and gift cards.

babies parents.jpg
Parents overjoyed after twins born on New Years Day. (Jasmyn Peterson, left, Kenneth Wright, II, right)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

