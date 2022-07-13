TUSD working to fill teacher vacancies before start of school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District board members met at Duffy Elementary on Tuesday night in preparation for the upcoming school year.

The board talked at length about teachers and the lack of them. TUSD schools are 23 math teachers short and are having to consider other options.

"The math teacher vacancy situation is of the utmost urgency. We're about three weeks away from starting school. We do not want to be in a situation where high school and middle school classrooms having daily subs...covering a different sub every single day," said Tucson Unified School District Superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.

The clock is also ticking to solidify transportation plans for students. Trujillo said bus assignments will go out by this Friday. Over 15,500 students at the district need transportation in the upcoming school year.

"What's new this year is students have been assigned specific locations in the district. It's safer and more efficient than what the practice was last year where parents were given the option of two or three different hub locations to choose from," said Trujillo.

The board also approved the budget for fiscal year 2023. The budget allowed the district to increase their minimum wage to $15 per hour.

"There is a lot of work to be done with compensation, but we believe this move will significantly increase our employees ability to navigate some very difficult economic conditions right now with all of the inflation," said Trujillo.