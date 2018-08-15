TUSD wants to educate immigrant kids at Southwest Key facility

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Unified School District wants to educate the immigrant kids held at the Southwest Key facility on Oracle.

The facility houses kids who crossed into the U.S. illegally on their own, or attempted to cross with a family member from who they were separated.

At the TUSD governing board meeting, officials said they want to take a collaborative effort with Southwest Key to educate the kids.

They proposed a plan under which Southwest Key would pay for TUSD's space and services.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo wants the school's legal counsel to see if the kids qualify for assistance under the McKinney-Vento Act of 1987. That act provides urgent assistance with an emphasis on children.

The national Southwest Key board will discuss and consider their options before taking any action on this plan.

They're currently working with the office of refugee resettlement to decide what should come next.