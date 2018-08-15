TUSD wants public input on "Rodeo Days" holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Unified School District won't rename the "Rodeo Days" holiday just yet.

Board members took up the issue of renaming the school break at Tuesday's meeting.

They decided in a 4-1 vote to take a community survey about the name.

A board member proposed changing the name because of controversy over animal cruelty at rodeos.

The other proposed names are "Old Pueblo Days" and "Tucson Heritage Days."

The name "Rodeo Days" will remain for now, until TUSD gets the results of the survey.

They'll put it up on the district website.

KGUN 9 will provide a link as soon as it's available.