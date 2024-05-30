TUSD virtual teacher arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor

A 46-year-old Tucson man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Tucson Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a man suspected of uploading child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from TPD.

Working with the TPD/Forensic Electronic Media Unit, Arizona Attorney General's Office, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, detectives were able to locate the suspect who uploaded the images, the news release said.

Detectives identified the suspect as Leonard Jackson Drake. Investigators learned Drake was a virtual teacher who taught online classes for Tucson Unified School District, the news release said. TUSD was notified of the investigation.

On Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant on Drake's home. Detectives interviewed the suspect and recovered several electronic devices during the search. Drake was charged on suspicion of ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and transported to Pima County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

