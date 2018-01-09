TUSD to vote for next board president

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Unified School District board members are voting for the the next president who will lead the district in their Tuesday meeting.

This is a critical year for Tucson's largest district as it continues to face declining enrollment, unexpected financial shortfalls and severe discipline issues at many schools.

Despite the mounting challenges, the current president, Michael Hicks, says he would like to continue as board president. The 2017 calendar year was his first term.

The board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 pm.