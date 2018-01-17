TUSD to replace Gridley Stadium's field

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - TUSD board members voted in favor of spending at least 250 thousand dollars on a new football field for Tucson High Tuesday.

Gridley Stadium was destroyed during a monsoon last year.

Heavy rain and flooding damaged the turf, causing the football team to play their entire season at Kino Stadium.

That turf is used by more than the football team, it's used by the soccer team, not only our soccer teams but we have other schools soccer teams here so I want a quality system, said board member Michael Hicks

At the end of the day, board members say they want a field that is safe for players during games and for students to use at graduation.