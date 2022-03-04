TUSD to discuss mask mandate on Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District said that they will be discussing changing the mask mandate at their next meeting on Tuesday.

The mandate has been in place since throughout the pandemic, but not without controversy.

"I think it's way overdue," Gary Fierko, a TUSD parent said. "There's really no reason that there should be a mandate."

"Well, I would like it to go away," Kurt Brey, who has grandchildren at TUSD schools, said. "But I am not sure if I think it should yet at this time."

One of the concerns parents have is that not all students are vaccinated yet.

"If kids are more vaccinated, then it wouldn't be a problem," Jennifer Wayman, a TUSD parent said.

Some were concerned about the district getting rid of the mandate and then putting it back into place.

"Heaven knows what's going to happen right around the corner and they are going to be in a hurry to get it back on," Sylvia Basakos, who has family in the district said.

The TUSD teachers' union president said that it is for the safety of students and staff.

"I know that everyone is kind of sick of the masks at this point," Margaret Chaney, the Tucson Education Association President said. "But I would rather people just be weary of mask wearing than getting sick from the virus."

As for the other districts here is where they stand:

Marana Unified School District - Has not had a mask mandate since September 8th

Vail Unified School District - Has not had a mask mandate in place this school year

Tanque Verde Unified School District - Removing mask mandate

Catalina Foothills Unified School District - Removing mask mandate starting March 7th

Sierra Vista Unified School District - Removing mask mandate starting March 7th

Nogales Unified School District - Keeping mask mandate in place

The TUSD board meeting will be Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. (tentative start time) and can be streamed here.