TUSD teacher facing 10 counts for downloading sexual images of minors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson Unified School District teacher was arrested after being accused of sexual exploitation of a minor after downloading explicit photos of young women under the age of 15, according to an interim complaint received by KGUN 9.

In October investigators tracked a download from a torrent site to an IP address belonging to 45-year-old James Badger.

A warrant was served on January 7 at the residence connected to the IP address.

A computer belonging to Badger was searched, resulting in the findings of over 10 images of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Investigators examined evidence from the home and found probable cause to charge James Badger with ten counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

These include sexual images of "prepubescent females" under the age of 15.

Badger is a teacher at TUSD, according to the complaint.