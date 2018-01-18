TUSD Supt. works to divide district into regions

A major restructuring of Tucson's largest school district -- a move being made by the superintendent that could impact student achievement and safety.



Superintendent Gabrielle Trujillo presented the new plan to the board members at the end of Tuesday's meeting. The reason for the change -- Trujillo told the board that leadership is too big, slow, invisible and disconnected.



Board President Mark Stegeman agrees and says the plan is promising. Trujillo announced he's dividing the district into 5 regions: Southwest -- South -- East -- Central -- East -- North Central

For example -- the schools listed in North Central include -- Dietz, Santa Rita HS, Magee, Sahuaro HS and Sabino.

Each headed by regional assistant superintendents to remove obstacles for faster service and to improve instruction, campus cleanliness and safety.



Administration is being reconfigured .Trujillo is eliminating the director positions and reducing two assistant superintendent positions by two. He told the board it will save the district about $1.2 million.

.

The new positions are now posted and the selections taking place near the end of March when Trujillo will make the recommendations to the board.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -