TUSD Superintendent Trujillo spoke out about tomorrow's walkout for school safety

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo spoke out about tomorrow's walkout for school safety.

Efforts are in place to provide students with alternatives to make their voices heard on campus.

Students who leave campus will be given an unexcused absence and will have to make up the work missed.

Trujillo addressed the breakdown of threat protocols at Sahuaro HS.

He says it was a learning experiences he's moving to find the funding -- about $300,000 to $400,000 to improve safety procedures and structures at schools across the district.