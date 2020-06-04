TUSD superintendent shares statement on George Floyd

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Unified School District's superintendent released a statement Wednesday night on the loss of George Floyd.

Here's the full statement from Dr. Gabriel Trujillo:

"The Tucson Unified community grieves the loss of George Floyd and all those who have lost their lives to police brutality and acts of racial violence across our nation. As a community and a public school district, we understand and embrace our role in dismantling structures of inequity, systemic discrimination, and racism in our society. This commitment is exemplified daily through the exceptional work of our African American, Mexican American, Native American, and Asian Pacific Refugee Student Services Departments and our commitment to culturally responsive practices throughout our district.

The very beauty of our district is the diversity of culture, language, nationality, ethnicity, identity, and faith that define it. As educators, we understand that our greatest and most effective method of changing the world is through the children we educate and our most powerful tool is the classroom. May our community and our nation choose this difficult moment to listen, to learn, and to love."

"Declaración del Superintendente sobre la Intranquilidad Civil

La Comunidad del Distrito Escolar Unificado de Tucson siente profundamente la perdida de George Floyd y todas aquellas personas que han perdido la vida debido a brutalidad policiaca y en actos de violencia racial a través del nuestra nación. Como comunidad y distrito escolar público, entendemos y acogemos nuestra labor en desmantelar las estructuras de desigualdad, discriminación sistemática y el racismo en nuestra sociedad. Este compromiso se representa diariamente en el trabajo excepcional de nuestros departamentos de Servicios a Estudiantiles, Afroamericanos, Mexicoamericanos, Nativo Americanos y de Refugiados Asiático del Pacifico y nuestra comunidad para representar culturalmente las practicas a través de nuestro distrito escolar.

La belleza de nuestro distrito se define por la diversidad de cultura, lenguaje, nacionalidad, etnicidad, identidad y fe como se define. Como educadores, entendemos que el método más grande y eficiente que tenemos para cambiar el mundo es la educación que proveemos a los estudiantes y nuestra herramienta más poderosa es el salón de clases. Que nuestra comunidad y nuestra nación utilice estos momentos difíciles para aprender, escuchar y amar."