TUSD Superintendent proposing HS boundary changes

So Trujillo wants to examine boundary lines at the schools bursting at the seams. So KGUN9' caught up with him before he headed into his next meeting.

Trujillo paints his High School Improvement Initiative as a bold action -- a requirement, he said, to fix the declining enrollment and boost student achievement.

The district has been tackling overcrowding at a few high schools. To alleviate the problem, the superintendent is considering changing district boundary lines and will present his proposal to the Governing Board at Tuesday's meeting.

It's what Gabrielle Trujillo is calling the High School Revitalization Initiative. It's an action item which means board members can vote Tuesday on whether to move forward with the proposed plan. It can be found on the 2/13 agenda under Timeline.

Action Items

8. High School Improvement Initiative and Re-invigoration Project

Action Request - High School Revitalization

Presentation

Santa Rita Program Expansion

Timeline

The plan shows TUSD operates 10 high schools on 9 campuses. Two are overcapacity -- Tucson High and University/Rincon High schools, which share a campus.

Cholla, Pueblo, and Sahuaro meet the preferred range.

But 4 high schools are well below capacity. Palo Verde, Catalina and Sabino hover around the halfway mark while Santa Rita is only at 21 percent copacity.

His specific objectives include increasing enrollment and utilization at two Integrated high schools: Catalina and Palo Verde Magnet

"We want to grow enrollment at two struggling high schools. We want to invest in Catalina. We want to grow enrollment there," said Trujillo.

To achieve that goal, Trujillo's preliminary scenario would move one or more of the eastern and/or northern portions of the current Tucson HS boundary to the Catalina HS boundary. Trujillo says that would relieve overcrowding at Tucson HS.

"Probably the most under-enrolled high school magnet school is Palo Verde," said Trujillo. His prelimintary scenario would move one or more of the southern and/or eastern portions of the current Rincon HS boundary to the Palo Verde HS boundary. The objective is to relieve overcrowding at Rincon HS and University HS, where he's trying to facilitate growth and improve diversity.

"This is obviously just a first step," said Trujillo. A step that he didn't want the public to get wind of yet. Trujillo wanted Tuesday's unveiling to be before the board.

Board member Michael Hicks says it'll take some convincing to sign off on any boundary changes. "I don't know if it's worth it to change the boundary lines. I don't understand why why we're looking at the boundary lines," said Hicks.

Trujillo says any proposal requires buy-in from those involved in the desegregation court order. He also proposed a timeline that includes public hearings in April and May -- leading to a final vote by the board in June.