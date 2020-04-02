TUSD: Students no longer required to be present during Grab & Go Meal pickup

TUCSON, Ariz — Tucson Unified School District has updated its pickup policy for Grab & Go Meals.

The program that provides food to students during school closures no longer requires that a student be present to receive meals.

This is effective as of April 2.

Parents/Guardians will be asked to provide one of the following to pick up a meal:

1)A student ID card, report card, or other school issued documentation with a child’s name such as enrollment, class schedule, IEP etc.

2) Show a video call home to show their children at home.

3) For children not enrolled in school: documentation with a child’s name and date of birth such as a medical document.

4) If none of the above is available, staff will ask for the parent/guardian’s name, child’s name and school (or date of birth if not enrolled in school) which will be logged by staff.

To practice social distancing, TUSD staff providing the meals will not be collecting or touching and of the documents.