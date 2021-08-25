TUSD still facing challenges with transportation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District is still facing challenges with transportation.

One board member thinks a new job title could be the answer.

In Tuesday's board meeting, there was a two part proposal, all with the same main goal in mind---supporting working families.

The first part of the proposal deals specifically with current policies, it gives district leaders one month to compile transportation and child care reports for each school. Those reports would include school drop-off and pick-up times, child care options and in-depth information about the locations of transportation hubs.

Board member Ravi Gravois-shah said "I hear from parents student drop off times changing and not being conducive to work schedules and wait list for after school care and I think we can do a lot better as a district to make sure we can create an environment that working families don't have to struggle with."

For the second part of the proposal, board member Ravi Gravois-shah also asked for information about hiring a person to support working families in the district.

He says that person would be dedicated to communicating with district families about school and transportation schedule changes.

The board is expected to get more information about that proposed position on September 23.

