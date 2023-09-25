TUSD: Students at east-side's Sahuaro High filmed depicting 'simulated sex acts'

Tucson Unified School District is investigating an incident where members of the Sahuaro High School football team were recorded depicting simulated sex acts, according to a statement released by TUSD.

The district has confirmed that this wasn't a hazing incident, as there was no evidence of coercion, the statement said.

The students involved are being held accountable through disciplinary action taken by the Sahuaro High School Football program, the statement said. They will also be disciplined for violating the district's Student Code of Conduct.