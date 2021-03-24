TUSD safety department receives grant from DOJ to enhance security at schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School Safety Department announced Tuesday it received a grant from the U.S Department of Justice to create a program for enhaced security at schools and school facilities.

In October 2019, the safety department was awarded a grant of $525,000 under the 2019 COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program, according to a press release from TUSD. The COPS program was made to enhance security within school campuses and school facilities.

With the grant, TUSD enrolled into a county-wide association for public safety and public service agencies called the Pima County Wireless Integrated Network, according to TUSD. In October 2020, the program created, added to services in the TUSD community, by regulating public safety communications in the county and broaden safety in the community.

The funds allowed the safety department to buy public safety grade radios, which allows TUSD to communicate with police, fire and public services in any emergency.

In February 2021, the safety department's dispatchers were given a dispatch room at Menlo Park School.