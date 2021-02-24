TUSD reveals 100 day enrollment report

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District revealed its 100 day enrollment numbers in Tuesday's Governing Board meeting.

TUSD says while this year is the district's biggest enrollment loss ever, there is a positive side to those numbers.

The presentation shows a sharp decline in enrollment in the first 40 days of the school year, with a loss of about 6% of the total student body.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo says administrators were afraid that trend would continue throughout the school year, but 100 day numbers show the loss leveled off.

The district lost about 600 students between the 40th and 100th days of school, that's about the same percentage loss as last year.

Now, the district is working on recruiting students for next years through enrollment ambassadors, head start programs and advertising.