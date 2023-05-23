Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TUSD provides free meals to children this summer

TUSD School bus
KGUN9
TUSD School bus
Posted at 8:46 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 11:46:56-04

Tucson Unified School District will be offering free meals at its schools to all enrolled children, 18 and younger this summer.

  • Elementary schools will provide breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m., June 5-June 29.
  • K-8 and middle schools will offer breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 5-29
  • High schools will provide breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Lunch times will vary by school, according to press materials. Serving times will be posted on the TUSD websiteby the end of May. Meals will be provided June1-June28.

Visit https://www.tusd1.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Watch KGUN 9 on your favorite streaming device 24/7!