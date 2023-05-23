TUSD provides free meals to children this summer

KGUN9

Posted at 8:46 AM, May 23, 2023

Tucson Unified School District will be offering free meals at its schools to all enrolled children, 18 and younger this summer. Elementary schools will provide breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m., June 5-June 29.

K-8 and middle schools will offer breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 5-29

High schools will provide breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Lunch times will vary by school, according to press materials. Serving times will be posted on the TUSD websiteby the end of May. Meals will be provided June1-June28. Visit https://www.tusd1.org for more information.

