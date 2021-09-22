TUSD: Officials investigating potential Tucson High Snapchat threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An investigation into a potential school threat at Tucson High Magnet School is underway.

According to TUSD, the district is working alongside the Tucson Police Department to look into the threat that was posted on Snapchat.

TUSD says there is no credible threat at this time, but the school will have increased security on Thursday and Friday.

Here's the full statement from the district: