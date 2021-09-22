TUSD: Officials investigating potential Tucson High Snapchat threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An investigation into a potential school threat at Tucson High Magnet School is underway.
According to TUSD, the district is working alongside the Tucson Police Department to look into the threat that was posted on Snapchat.
TUSD says there is no credible threat at this time, but the school will have increased security on Thursday and Friday.
Here's the full statement from the district:
Tucson High has been working with TPD and TUSD School Safety to investigate a potential threat seen on Snapchat that was rumored to be coming from Tucson High Magnet School. At this time, there is no evidence to validate the threat, but the investigation remains in place. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Tucson High Administration has opted to have increased safety measures and a more visible presence of TUSD security on campus today and for the remainder of the week.
We appreciate your understanding and support as our student and staff safety is always a top priority.