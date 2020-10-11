TUSD offers weeks worth of free meals for fall break

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Unified School District will be offering a weeks worth of free meals in a drive through pick-up for fall break.

TUSD says students can pick up their meals starting Monday, October 12 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at TUSD Food Services Central Facility, 2150 E. 15th Street (between Campbell and Tucson). The entrance for pick-up is east on 15th Street toward Plumber Avenue. Reservations are not required to pick up the meals.

The free meals are offered first come, first serve for students 18 years or younger.

TUSD's 'Grab-n-Go Meal' bus routes will not be operating during fall break, but will resume October 19.

