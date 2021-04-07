TUSD offers space for students to do assignments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District is providing students a place to do their assignments, they're calling it 'safe space.'

The spaces will be open starting April 8 through May 25, at all of the TUSD Family Resource Center locations from 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, except Wednesdays.

All locations will be administered with Wi-Fi access.

Students will be required to follow strict COVID safety protocols.

Transportation is only provided through Sun Tran or by parents and guardians.

Participation is optional and snacks will be offered.