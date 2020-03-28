TUSD needs 18,000 devices for remote learning

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson's largest school district has been grappling with a huge technology gap and now the district is delaying the full start of its remote learning.

The board voted Friday night to reallocate $3.5 Million in desegregation funds to pay for chromebooks, tablets and internet access.

They need 18,000 devices.

The district surveyed families and discovered 40 percent do not have access to the right technology, so they're having to provide many of those students with alternative instructional packets.

Teachers will monitor them for two weeks until they can get the devices in their hands.

The district will first provide seniors with devices, and then work their way down the grade levels.

A district employee told the board, "Starting Monday, we will essentially have depots at each of our high school campuses where families will be or have been communicated there's already community going on and will cover appropriate campus to pick up devices."

The district also announced it'll hold graduations this year though they'll be delayed.

No dates have been announced yet.