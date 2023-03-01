TUSD middle schoolers compete in annual Black History Month 'Brain Bowl'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Middle school students from across the Tucson Unified School District came together for the Black History Month Brain Bowl Tuesday.

It was a strong showing by Dodge Middle School, who won first place in the contest for the fourth year in a row, but organizers say all the participants walk away benefitting.

TUSD Dodge Middle School's 'Brain Bowl' winners with their advisor, Micah Mills.

"Today is our annual Black History month brain bowl competition, where we bring together middle school students across the district, to compete head-to-head for bragging rights of who knows the most black history," said Jimmy Hart, Director of African American student services.

Hart says the competition is not only fun, but a way for students to learn and retain the information.

And with 23 questions per round, that makes for no small amount of information for the students to absorb.

"And the neat thing about this event is not just for students that identify as African American. It's an opportunity for all students, of all backgrounds, to learn about the rich history and contributions of African Americans to the United States," said Hart.

Dodge Middle School's 'A' and 'B' teams won first and third place, respectively, with Mansfeld Middle School taking second place.