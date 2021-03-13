Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TUSD: Menlo Family Resource Center to open Mar. 22

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Tucson Unified School District announced Friday the Menlo Family Resource Center will open its services March 22.
tusd.PNG
Posted at 9:59 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 23:59:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District announced Friday the Menlo Family Resource Center will open its services March 22.

The center is currently serving families with food boxes, school supplies, hygiene items, clothing, and community referrals, according to TUSD. Families that would like to make an appointment are asked to call Rosa Maria Escalante at 520-225-2172.

The Menlo Family Resource Center is located at 1100 W. Fresno Street and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It is advised that anyone who visit the center follow CDC guidance, and masks are required.

For more information about the center or other TUSD resource centers, visit here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.