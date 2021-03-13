TUSD: Menlo Family Resource Center to open Mar. 22

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District announced Friday the Menlo Family Resource Center will open its services March 22.

The center is currently serving families with food boxes, school supplies, hygiene items, clothing, and community referrals, according to TUSD. Families that would like to make an appointment are asked to call Rosa Maria Escalante at 520-225-2172.

The Menlo Family Resource Center is located at 1100 W. Fresno Street and is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It is advised that anyone who visit the center follow CDC guidance, and masks are required.

For more information about the center or other TUSD resource centers, visit here.