TUSD launches app to help students with mental health

TUCSON, Ariz. — In early September, southern Arizona's largest school district is launching an app that connects families, students and staff to academic services, support links and mental health resources.

It's called Tucson Unified Connect App.

The Tucson Unified School District is partnering with Palo Verde Behavioral Health and Talk Space on the endeavor.

Studies nationwide have shown the pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of students.

For more information about the app you can click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

