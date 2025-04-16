TUSD investigating break-ins at Midtown elementary school

Tucson Police and TUSD's School Safety are investigating two break-ins that have taken place at John B. Wright Elementary School, in midtown.

According to a TUSD spokesperson, School Safety is also working with site administration to determine additional measures so break-ins don't happen again.

"We remain committed to improving campus safety and are hopeful that near-future investments in enhanced security technologies, including upgraded camera systems, will provide additional support in both deterring and investigating these events," the TUSD spokesperson said via email.

