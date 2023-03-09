TUSD hosting hygiene drive Saturday March 11th

From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday March 11, Tucson Unified School District will be holding a hygiene drive, and is asking for community donations to help the Educational Enrichment Foundation.

TUSD said there's a lot of demand for household items like shampoo, body wash, hand soap and laundry detergent.

They distribute items like those and more at four family resource centers throughout town.

TUSD is hoping to collect a variety of items including:



Shampoo

Conditioner

Body wash

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Lotion

Hand Soap

Hair Brushes

Laundry Detergent

You can donate to the drop off Walmart on 7150 E Speedway Blvd. Or, you can donate by following the QR-code on their flyer.