TUSD hosting hygiene drive Saturday March 11th

School asking for donations for the Educational Enrichment Foundation
Posted at 2:50 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 16:50:08-05

From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday March 11, Tucson Unified School District will be holding a hygiene drive, and is asking for community donations to help the Educational Enrichment Foundation.

TUSD said there's a lot of demand for household items like shampoo, body wash, hand soap and laundry detergent.

They distribute items like those and more at four family resource centers throughout town.

TUSD is hoping to collect a variety of items including:

  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Body wash
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrushes
  • Deodorant
  • Lotion
  • Hand Soap
  • Hair Brushes
  • Laundry Detergent

You can donate to the drop off Walmart on 7150 E Speedway Blvd. Or, you can donate by following the QR-code on their flyer.

